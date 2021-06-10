DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — An Ogema, Minn., man was found guilty Thursday, June 10, in the shooting death of a retired Lake Park, Minn., police chief while hunting in Becker County in 2018.

Morris Silas Dodd Jr., 56, was convicted by a Becker County District Court jury of second-degree manslaughter-culpable negligence for the Nov. 10, 2018, shooting death of Jay Nelson. Dodd previously pleaded guilty to two counts of ineligible person in possession of firearm or ammunition. Sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

According to the criminal complaint, a call came in reporting a death in rural Becker County on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Officers went to logging trail near Little Flat Lake, where they found Nelson dead in his vehicle.

An autopsy performed by the Ramsey County Medical Center determined that he had shot in his upper back-shoulder area. His death was classified as a homicide.

During the investigation, officers discovered a spent shell casing, a cigarette butt and footprints several hundred yards from where Nelson was found. A man was interviewed and recalled seeing an older man with a long beard hunting in the area at the time Nelson was shot. The older man was later identified as Morris Silas Dodd Jr.

On a later date, Dodd was interviewed and admitted to hunting in the area on Nov. 10. He said he was hunting with a Remington Model 700 .30-06 rifle. Dodd stated that sometime that morning, he fired a shot in the area of a fawn, hoping to "spook it." He indicated that he was not purposefully trying to hit the fawn but just firing a shot in the general area to scare it. He denied seeing a vehicle or purposefully shooting at any vehicle or victim.

Officers seized Dodd's rifle and were able to match it to the spent shell found in the woods and the bullet found in Nelson's back.

Dodd was convicted of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1994, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine on the manslaughter charge and 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine for illegally possessing a firearm.

The case was prosecuted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and the Becker County Attorney’s Office.