Wadena County Sheriff

June 4

12:44 p.m. - Reporting party's son found a yellow four-wheeler covered by a bunch of branches on their property that should not be there.

2:48 p.m. - Caller was concerned that someone was watching her as she found a cigarette pack and pop near her window. She planned to install cameras.

6:21 p.m. - Fire extinguished by the main entrance of Maslowski Wellness and Research Center by Wadena Fire Department.

June 5

10:18 p.m. - An officer found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with the driver outside the vehicle. Driver was trying to remove a snapping turtle from the roadway.

June 6

9:43 p.m. - A motorcycle tipped over and a man and child were injured. Officers assisted with traffic control.

Wadena Police

June 3

Officers received information of a possible stolen trailer at 1402 Jefferson St. S. The trailer was located and upon running the VIN, an officer found the trailer was stolen. It was removed and secured for the owner to come retrieve it.

10:19 p.m.- Officers were alerted to a man looking into windows on Second Street NE. Officer was unable to locate.

June 4

9:33 a.m.- Caller reported they've had about 20 prank calls to their phone so far.

June 6

12:34 a.m. - A man was arrested for fourth degree DWI at Dayton Ave. and Jefferson Street.

1:08 p.m. - Caller asked to speak to an officer about modifications to a shotgun. Wanted to know how short he could make it. He was advised it must be at least an 18-inch barrel.

7:37 p.m.- Caller reports an impaired male threw a beer bottle at another man's car on Second Street, NW.