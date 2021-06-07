Wadena County Sheriff



Deputies stopped and handed out 46 warnings for speed over five days from May 26-June 1. They issued nine citations for speed.

May 28

6:43 p.m. - Report of a driver hitting a headstone with a vehicle. The headstone was moved but not damaged. Reporting party just wanted driver contacted to let them know what they did.

May 29

Caller wanted to speak to an officer about a vehicle stolen in 2014. The male party has been arrested for harassing communication and conditions of release violation. Officer spoke with the man and advised him to stop calling unless in an emergency. He had called 22 times at that point. A citation was given.

May 30

4:10 p.m. - BNSF reported someone put a concrete block on the train tracks. The train hit it but kept going. A white Chevrolet pickup and a white female with red hair was seen near the scene. A deputy and Verndale Fire were unable to locate the reported vehicle.

June 1

A caller reported he was having issues with his neighbor. One of his neighbors urinated in his mailbox last night. The reporting party spoke with the family and juvenile and the urine was cleaned up. A deputy spoke with the neighbors who agreed that this would not happen again.

Wadena Police

May 21

2:15 p.m. - Caller reported the theft of her push mower. A bit later the caller said a neighbor had borrowed it.

May 22

11:45 p.m. -A woman busted out some windows and is bleeding. She was yelling at another woman but had no weapons. A citation was issued to the woman for misdemeanor damage to property for punching the neighbor's window.

May 23

4:02 p.m. - A mother and adult son were having a verbal dispute. The son wanted to move into a main floor bedroom and his mom told him he had to stay upstairs. The officer advised them that they were "toxic together" and should not live together. The son left.

May 26

Two neighbors were arguing in front of a home on Third Street SW. A male party was cited for fifth-degree assault.

May 27

8:13 a.m. - Reporting party witnessed a hit and run when a tractor trailer hit an electrical box and drove away. The driver was stopped and his insurance information was taken.

8:16 a.m. - Reporting party saw a person exit a shed on a bike. They believe the man was squatting in the shed. Owners thanked the police department for keeping an eye on the shed and asked them to continue monitoring.