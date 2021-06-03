Two people were taken into custody after a 28-mile car chase at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported.

A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a vehicle without license plates. After the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, the car without plates continued on Minnesota Highway 108 near County Highway 11 without stopping with speeds over 100 mph.

The deputy pursued the suspect vehicle for 28 miles before ending in Clay County when an Otter Tail County deputy performed the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, forcing the fleeing vehicle sideways by making contact with the fleeing car. This maneuver will make a car lose control and halt. Tire deflation devices were also used.

The driver, Steven Freland, 21, of Detroit Lakes, and a passenger, Preston Gums, 21, of Moorhead, were both taken into custody. Freland had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was released at the scene.

Officers recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the pursued vehicle.

Deputies with Clay County were also involved in the pursuit alongside the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.