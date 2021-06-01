Wednesday, May 26

  • Jacqueline Ann Horwath (32) of St. Paul, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Horwath was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • Brent Norman Polan (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault.

Thursday, May 27

Adam Allen Downer (25) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Friday, May 28

  • Douglas Alan Berndt (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.
  • Justin Daneil Seiser (31) of Wadena, was arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance. Seiser was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 104 calls for service this past week.