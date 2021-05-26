NEW LONDON, Minn. — Law enforcement seized more than 65 grams of methamphetamine Tuesday morning, May 25, during a search in Kandiyohi County , according to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force .

According to the news release, the seizure was part of two search warrants executed by the Task Force in the New London, Minn., area.

Agents found a total of 2.3 ounces of methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of psilocybin mushrooms and over a quarter ounce of butane hash oil. A rifle and handgun that had been reported stolen from Yellow Medicine County in 2016 were also recovered.

The suspect in the case, a 50-year-old New London man, was arrested in Otter Tail County shortly after the search warrants were executed.

The case is currently active and under investigation.