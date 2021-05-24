Wadena Police

May 15

5:15 p.m. - Caller said people were on her property on Sunnybrook Road hitting golf balls at cars driving by, at buffalo and into the river.

May 17

11:10 a.m.- A caller noticed that the neighbor had deer carcasses and deer heads on their roof on Fourth Street NW.

11:53 a.m. - A public nuisance check was made on a property at Fourth Street NW.

3:23 a.m. - An unregistered camper, garbage, junk and couch were listed on a public nuisance call on Garfield Ave., SW.

May 18

10:27 a.m. - Caller reported his tackle box was stolen from his boat that was in his garage during the night before the fishing opener.

May 19

8:16 p.m. - A party was scene smashing windows on a vehicle then left the scene in a white Crown Victoria.

Wadena County Sheriff



May 6

8:19 a.m.- Caller reported a bear on the road. Another caller reported they hit one last night but could not find it. Bear was dispatched and info provided for a permit.

9:21 a.m. - Male party said he was threatened by a worker saying he is going to shoot him.

May 7

6:11 p.m. - Caller found a chunk of wood in his tire and believes someone put it there. He was parked across from the Nimrod Bar.

May 10

9:51 p.m. - A female was located overdosed on oxycodone pills at Old Wadena Park. She was transported by ambulance to Lakewood Hospital in Staples.

May 11

4:39 p.m. - Caller reported a white Dodge truck and pewter Tahoe race up and down the gravel on Acorn Street and Nimrod Avenue in a 15 mph zone with children playing in the area. Complainant requested extra patrol in the area.

May 12

9:51 p.m. - Caller reported someone stole a pile of rotten shingles an scrap metal from his property. The items had little value and caller planned to install cameras.

May 14

4:43 p.m. - Thomastown Township building was broken into. It was unclear if anything was taken. Caller asked that a deputy come take a look.

May 16

4:02 p.m. - Reporting party said she had her social security deposit electronically stolen. She requested to speak to an officer.