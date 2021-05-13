DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A new state law regarding the use of deadly force in Minnesota is causing law enforcement to change the way they handle calls for suicidal individuals.

It used to be that when law enforcement went to the site of a suicidal person, the cops would form a perimeter, and eventually go inside — by force, if necessary — and take that person to the hospital.

“Now, we’re not going to see that,” said Detroit Lakes, Minn., Police Chief Steve Todd. “You’re not going to see officers go barging into a suicidal person’s home,” as long as there is not a threat to others, Todd said.

The new state statute took effect March 1.

The law specifically singles out police response to potential suicides:

“A peace officer shall not use deadly force against a person based on the danger the person poses to self if … that the person does not pose a threat of death or great bodily harm to the peace officer or to another,” the statute reads.

It might seem a little disingenuous. “It wasn’t legal before and it’s not legal now for police to shoot you to stop you from shooting yourself,” Todd said.

But the intent of the legislation is to discourage law enforcement from getting involved in a situation involving a lone, barricaded suicidal person, Todd said.

Officers have definitely saved lives by making sure suicidal people get to a hospital, said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander. But that approach does sometimes lead to conflict. After all, a suicidal person with a gun is a volatile situation — with the flip of a wrist an officer can be facing a loaded gun, Todd said. “We want to avoid that officer confrontation,” he added.

“With the new statute put on us March 1, it’s a very touchy situation for us to even respond to someone who is suicidal, so we’ve changed our response,” Glander said. "Our No. 1 concern is making sure no one else is possibly in danger, and also to get resources to the person who is possibly suicidal ... If someone in a house is suicidal, if they don't want us to come in, we're not going to force our way in — but we'll still do what we can to get the person the resources that they need."

In Detroit Lakes, “officers will still respond to those calls, we’ll just handle them with time, space and distance, rather than take a confrontational position with a suicidal person,” Todd said.

And police calls to help avert a suicide are far from rare.

“I’ve dealt with many, many, many of these over my career,” Todd said. “These cases vary, every case is different ….”

Police have already been helped by local mental health crisis teams, and that will continue, Todd said. “We try to place mental health resources with people who are struggling,” he said. Local law enforcement has a hotline to connect with mental health professionals, who will engage with the suicidal person, either by phone or in person, depending on the situation.

“Let’s give some time and distance and space and try to handle things by phone,” Todd said.

Do you need help?

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, the national suicide prevention hotline is 800-273-8255.

Will complex law cause officers to freeze?

Other aspects of the deadly force law, passed shortly before the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, have raised concerns among law enforcement officers.

Under the old statute, the use of force was justified to prevent great bodily harm or death to the officer or somebody else. “It was a much simpler standard,” Todd said.

The new statute is more complicated, requiring a three-point test. Law enforcement officers also feel it has a built-in constitutional problem, since it essentially requires self-incrimination on the part of the officer, Todd said.

According to the statute, an officer is allowed to act “to protect the peace officer or another from death or great bodily harm, provided that the threat:

Can be “articulated with specificity” by the law enforcement officer. Is reasonably likely to occur without action by the law enforcement officer. Has to be addressed through the use of deadly force without unreasonable delay.

The requirement, for example, that the threat “be articulated with specificity by the law enforcement officer,” basically requires officers to give up their constitutional right not to testify against themselves, Todd said.

“They could be forced to incriminate themself,” he added. “An officer has the same rights as anybody else.”

Minnesota cops also need to use those same three-point criteria before they capture, or prevent the escape, of a suspect. Or, as the statute reads: “A person whom the peace officer knows or has reasonable grounds to believe has committed or attempted to commit a felony and the officer reasonably believes that the person will cause death or great bodily harm to another person ... unless immediately apprehended.”

Todd is concerned the more complicated rules “are going to cause hesitancy” on the part of officers when they need to react quickly to save themselves or someone else.

“I want them to be careful, and I want them to go home safely after their shift,” he said.

Glander said that officers hope to "go through their law enforcement career without having to use deadly force — that's only the last resort." But the complexity of the new law may could be a problem, he said. "My concern is that with our deputies, our officers, there will be hesitation when they need to use deadly force," he said. The new law "may cause hesitation, when the force would have been justified."

It’s frustrating for outstate Minnesota law enforcement that the new state law seems to have been enacted largely in response to police misbehavior in the Twin Cities, Todd said.

“It was some officers in Minneapolis who caused this situation, now it will impact all 10,000 police officers in Minnesota,” he said. “It’s unfortunate when that happens.”