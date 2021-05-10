Patrick James Foster (60) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, May 6

Patrick James Foster (60) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation.

Friday, May 7

Billy Wayne Fisher (52) of Minneapolis, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Fisher was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, May 9

Colby Thomas Knudson (26) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 108 calls for service the past week.