Michael Patrick Franzen (38) of Wadena, was arrested on an Otter Tail County warrant.

Wendy Kay Bennett (47) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Wednesday, April 28

Justin D. Seiser (31) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Thursday, April 29

Michael Anthony Cayo (57) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Cayo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 90 calls for service the past week.