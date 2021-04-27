Domenic Paul Wolf (25) of Minneapolis, was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and multiple arrest warrants. Wolf was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, April 24

Drae Lron Vinje (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Paul Anthony Lorentz III (19) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Sunday, April 25

Myria Marie Ashman (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Ashman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

John Thomas Smith Jr. (28) of Orlando, FL, was stopped and arrested for Third Degree DWI. Smith was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Kevin Bruce Hurst (64) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County. Hurst was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 95 calls for service the past week.