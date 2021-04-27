Tuesday, April 20

Domenic Paul Wolf (25) of Minneapolis, was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and multiple arrest warrants. Wolf was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, April 24

  • Drae Lron Vinje (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.
  • Paul Anthony Lorentz III (19) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Sunday, April 25

  • Myria Marie Ashman (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Ashman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • John Thomas Smith Jr. (28) of Orlando, FL, was stopped and arrested for Third Degree DWI. Smith was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • Kevin Bruce Hurst (64) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County. Hurst was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 95 calls for service the past week.