Tuesday, April 20
Domenic Paul Wolf (25) of Minneapolis, was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and multiple arrest warrants. Wolf was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Saturday, April 24
- Drae Lron Vinje (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Paul Anthony Lorentz III (19) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
Sunday, April 25
- Myria Marie Ashman (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Ashman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- John Thomas Smith Jr. (28) of Orlando, FL, was stopped and arrested for Third Degree DWI. Smith was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Kevin Bruce Hurst (64) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County. Hurst was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
The Wadena Police Department answered 95 calls for service the past week.