ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer’s service rifle was stolen from a Shoreview hotel parking lot this week, according to law enforcement officials.

Some conservation officers have been working with the Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard to assist local law enforcement before and after the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, according to the DNR.

Two DNR trucks were broken into between midnight and 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, whose office is investigating the theft. An AR-15 with a 30-round magazine was stolen from one vehicle after someone smashed the back window, Fletcher said. Nothing was taken from the other vehicle.

The officer’s service rifle had been locked and secured in the vehicle, according to Operation Safety Net.