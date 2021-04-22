Wadena Police

April 8

11:07 a.m. - Officer made contact with an individual who took a package from a stairwell. When asked about the package, the suspect gave the item, a pair of shorts, to the officer in a shopping bag. He said he was only holding onto the shorts for a friend. When asked why he opened the bag, he had no plausible answer. Reporting party did not want to press charges.

April 9

5:50 p.m. - Caller report a male slammed a door on her and nearly ran her over at the Mexican Restaurant.

9:17 p.m.- An officer observed a vehicle doing doughnuts at the intersection of Sunnybrook Road and Harry Rich Drive. The officer turned on his lights and sirens and the vehicle proceeded into a residence, where the driver got out and entered the home. The officer made contact with the driver who admitted to reckless driving and that it was "a bad idea." The driver was cited for reckless driving.

April 13

1:19 p.m. - Order to vacate was given to property owner at Elm Ave. with an unlicensed pickup, old windows, brush piles.

1:51 p.m. - Notice to abate served at property for leaf and brush piles and garbage on Second Street NW.

April 15

12:09 a.m. - Caller reported he watched a woman egg his vehicle on Third Street SW.

April 16

6:24 p.m. - Caller states his vehicle was egged by a female and it was caught on security cameras on Ash Ave. NW.

6:38 p.m. - Two properties at Third St. SW were given abatement papers to cleanup their properties. Both were given deadlines and said they would comply.

Wadena County Sheriff



April 17

3:41 p.m.- Caller stated four wheelers were tearing up Cottingham Park and almost struck her vehicle.

4:28 p.m. - A man fell out of a tree. Lakewood Health was on the way for medical assistance.

9:22 p.m. - Caller reported he saw a fight going on in a front yard and then heard gunshots. Upon arrival, officer spoke with the group who said they were not fighting and the gunshots were actually fireworks to the west of town.

April 20

12:25 p.m. - Anonymous party reported that his neighbors have had a shetland-type pony for about a year, and it is very lame, appeared crippled and hasn't had its hooves trimmed in so long, the hooves are starting to curl upward. Caller wanted deputy to make a visit. Officer observed horse has water and hay and appears healthy except for poor hoof care. No contact made with owner at this time.

April 21

8:58 p.m. - Caller states she loaned her car to a friend. The friend tells her the car is stolen but does not know who stole it. The car was a black Chevy Malibu.