Carina Allen Keezer (22) of Waubun, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, April 7

Douglas Alan Berndt (29) of Wadena, was arrested for failing to stop after being involved in a motor vehicle accident causing injuries.

Thursday, April 8

Cindy Lee Bellanger (40) of Naytahwaush, was stopped and issued a citation for expired registration and no proof of insurance.

Friday, April 9

Jeremiah Andrew Kehn (22) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for fourth degree DWI. Kehn was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jared Joseph Kirscht (18) of Hewitt, was stopped and issued a citation for reckless driving.

Saturday, April 10

Maria Alexis Jackson (21) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 106 calls for service the past week.