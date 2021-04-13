Tuesday, April 6

Carina Allen Keezer (22) of Waubun, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, April 7

Douglas Alan Berndt (29) of Wadena, was arrested for failing to stop after being involved in a motor vehicle accident causing injuries.

Thursday, April 8

Cindy Lee Bellanger (40) of Naytahwaush, was stopped and issued a citation for expired registration and no proof of insurance.

Friday, April 9

  • Jeremiah Andrew Kehn (22) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for fourth degree DWI. Kehn was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • Jared Joseph Kirscht (18) of Hewitt, was stopped and issued a citation for reckless driving.

Saturday, April 10

Maria Alexis Jackson (21) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 106 calls for service the past week.