Wadena County Sheriff



April 2

1:31 p.m. - Tractor fire was reported. It was well off the road and not near buildings.

2:11 p.m. - A woman called reporting that the sheriff apparently called her and said she owed money. The man acting as the sheriff sounded foreign. He apparently threatened to arrest her if she did not give him the money. The caller, who lived in Staples, was told to contact Todd County Sheriff's Office.

April 3

Driver pulled over at 11:45 p.m. for no headlights on. Driver smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on test. Driver was arrested for DWI.

April 4

4:14 a.m. - Caller reported a bar remained open beyond permitted hours. Bartender was told to send the patrons out of the bar and that bar owners will be notified. Bar owner was notified in the morning and said they were unaware of the incident.

9:14 p.m. - Caller stated nude pictures of her are being posted on public social media account. The woman was advised to file a harassment restraining order.

9:39 p.m.- Caller stated that his daughter is staying at her step mother's house and the step dad just slapped her and took her phone and shot it. The stepmother took the daughter and left the residence. A report was being forwarded to social services for review.

April 6

2:03 p.m. - Caller stated a package worth $10,000 was delivered to his house and stolen. Someone signed for the package.

3:29 p.m. - Caller reports a 1-year-old child is on a roof behind her house. When an officer arrived he founds three adults were there. They were advised to not bring the child on the roof with them.

6:06 p.m. - Report of a grass fire and camper fire.

April 7

9:42 p.m. - Officers responded to a house on fire with one female in side. Officer assisted the Verndale Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance with transport of a patient.

April 10

3:26 p.m. - Caller reported her cabin was broken into and everything was taken from inside. The tin off the roof was also taken. She had an idea of who did it.

April 11

12:23 a.m. - A woman flagged down an officer stating her daughter threw an object at her head. She was bleeding. Officers were unable to locate the daughter.

April 12

Caller reported concerns of someone shooting glass bottles for target practice at county parks, namely Old Wadena, White Dog and Bullards Bluff. Extra patrol was requested.