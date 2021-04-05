An inmate who did not return from a funeral furlough was found the next day in North Dakota. Jesse James Bommersbach was released temporarily on Saturday April 3. Following this, he failed to return as directed in his court-ordered furlough.
Bommersbach was being held for a probation violation on 3rd degree assault.
With the help of an electronic locator, Bommersbach was located in Wahpeton, N.D, by Wahpeton police on Sunday April 4. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office confirmed Bommersbach is now in custody.