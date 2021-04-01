Wadena Police

March 19

2:42 p.m. - Responded to a report of a stop sign down at intersection of Second St. and Colfax Ave. Multiple people were driving through without stopping.

3:51 p.m. - Caller reported he believes someone is "squatting" in one of his apartments.

7:40 p.m. - Caller reported their neighbor had a fire going without a cover and had left for a dog walk. Officer inspected the fire and found it to be within the city ordinances.

March 24

5:22 p.m. - Officer made contact with a man walking a dog. A caller reported the man had been abusing the dog. Man said he had yelled at and kicked the dog and that he was training it. Dog appeared happy and playful.

March 25

8:31 a.m. - Caller reported their neighbor's property is full of junk and garbage. They wanted it recorded that this has been an ongoing issue. Caller was advised the info would be forwarded on to the officer responsible for that portion of the city for cleanup.

2:45 p.m. - Caller reports someone has been dumping garbage in the dumpsters at the hockey rink.

March 27

6:21 p.m. - Two males were scammed upon sending funds online to buy a car they found did not exist. Their payment of $50 was sent and now the seller will not respond. An officer checked into the seller and found it to be a scam. He also questioned the fact that neither of the men involved had a license to drive a car.

Wadena County Sheriff

March 26

4:41 p.m. - Someone burning trash lost control and started a grass fire near Staples. Minnesota DNR took enforcement action.

5:01 p.m. - Officer responded to a call of kids and adults screaming, yelling and breaking things. Both parties said they were not fighting. Female said she was arguing with sister on the phone. Female had blood on her foot and elbow and said a plate was broken.

9:939 p.m. - Officer made a traffic stop and arrested a male party for drugs. The female passenger was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care.

March 27

4:49 p.m. - Caller reported his dog was shot on his property. Does not know who did it, but has suspicions. Owners buried the dog prior to his arrival. Neighbors nearby did not hear shots fired. The owner was told not to confront his neighbors.

March 28

9:20 p.m. - Male party arrested for DWI.

March 30

9:27 a.m. - Reporting party said sump pump, rc cars, generator and car rims were stolen in the last three months from his property.

4:29 p.m. - A child was caught in farm equipment and injured. Male was brought to emergency room. Officer went to the child's home to watch children as mother had taken other child to the hospital. Church members arrived to watch other children.