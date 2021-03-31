ST. PAUL -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in an auto repair shop in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are working to determine “who pulled the trigger and why,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. The incident did not appear random, he said. No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday evening.

Linders said he didn’t have information about how the victim was connected to the business at Arcade Street and Clear Avenue, which was identified on a sign as Arcade Auto Body.

A 911 caller reported the shooting at 3:37 p.m. and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The police department will release his name after an autopsy is completed.

Police employees were looking for possible witnesses, processing the area for evidence and checking for surveillance video, according to Linders.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who was in the area between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. to call them at 651-266-5650.

The homicide was the ninth of the year in St. Paul.



