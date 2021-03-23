RUSH CITY, Minn. — The weekend death of an inmate at the prison in Rush City, Minn., is being investigated as a possible homicide, Minnesota Department of Corrections officials said Monday, March 22.

James Francis Howard, 56, who 10 years ago was accused of fatally attacking his mother with a machete, was found dead in his cell at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, by corrections officers while they were doing their regular rounds. He had injuries to his face and head, a news release said.

When corrections officers entered the cell, they initiated lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. Howard was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m.

His 29-year-old cellmate, whose name was not released, was taken into custody. The cellmate, who is serving two sentences for assault, was set to be released on May 17.

In 2012, Howard took a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Otter Tail County District Court for the machete attack that killed his 68-year-old mother. He was sentenced to more than 34 years in prison.

Howard was accused of attacking Barbara Howard with a machete in April 2011 in the home where they both lived in Dalton, Minn. According to court records, he fractured her skull with the 18-inch blade and nearly cut off several of her fingers as she fought back, Forum News Service reported. She died two weeks later.

Howard told paramedics he intended to kill his mother to end her suffering from cancer and diabetes.

At the Rush City prison in Chisago County, officials said the two men were cellmates within a temporary housing unit, which means they were “not actively engaged in employment or programming.”

The last time an inmate died following an altercation with another inmate was in 2013 at the maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, DOC officials said. In that incident, inmate Benjamin Beck pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given a 40-year sentence for strangling fellow prisoner Shane Cooper. Cooper was strangled with a shoelace after Beck discovered he was serving time for molesting a child, officials said.

In 2018, an inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility — Stillwater killed a corrections officer. Edward Mohammad Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty in October to killing Joseph Gomm with a prison-issued hammer on July 18, 2018.