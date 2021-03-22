MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 6-year-old boy has died from a fatal gunshot wound at an apartment on Sunday, March 21, according to the Moorhead Police Department.

On Sunday evening, several unsupervised children found the handgun in the apartment, and the 6-year-old received a gunshot wound from the gun, police said.

Emergency dispatchers received a medical assist call at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the boy deceased, police said.

The boy's family has been notified and the other children at the scene are safe, according to police.

Police say they recovered the handgun from the apartment and that the investigation remains active, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police have not said how they believe the shooting happened.

Investigators are not seeking any suspects at this time. Nobody is currently in custody related to the shooting, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

At the conclusion of their investigation, police will send their reports to the Clay County Attorney's Office for consideration of any criminal charges, police said.