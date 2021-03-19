FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls man has been accused of physically and sexually abusing a young teenage girl while introducing her to meth, leading to her using the drug every day, court documents said.

Tyler Kenneth Platukas, 20, appeared Wednesday, March 17, in Otter Tail County District Court on felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, causing or permitting a child to ingest, inhale or be exposed to meth, and domestic assault by strangulation.

The charges were brought after a 13-year-old girl alleged Platukas had sex with her more than 100 times between June and October. According to a criminal complaint:

Platukas introduced the girl to meth in March or April, and they used it more frequently until they used it daily. The girl received in-patient treatment for drug use and trauma.

The teenager told investigators that Platukas threatened, controlled and manipulated her and even threatened suicide if she didn’t do as he said. The girl accused him of assaulting her almost every day they were together.

She described being pushed down a set of stairs, Platukas striking her multiple times in the head, being pushed in front of vehicles and being choked to the point of losing consciousness. She also said Platukas used cigarettes to burn her body, cut her on the legs with a knife and hit her over the head with a skateboard.

Platukas acknowledged a relationship with the girl but said the sex was consensual, according to the complaint.

His attorney, Mara Rausch, was unavailable for comment Thursday.