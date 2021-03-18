Wadena County Sheriff's Office
March 11
- Staff reported a dog bite at a location near Old Wadena. Complainant was nipped by a dog she was training around 5 p.m.
- Male party said he was grabbed and thrown against a wall at 5:07 p.m. A citation was issued for disorderly conduct.
- Male party put his hand around females neck around 7 p.m.
March 14
Caller reported black smoke coming from behind a barn. The party by the fire had no burn permit was advised he must have a burn permit and was also reminded what can and cannot be burned.
Wadena Police
March 6
Caller wanted police to go to a home with garbage piled up to have it removed on Howard Ave.
March 10
- Wife called police because she believed her husband fell asleep in the Walmart parking lot while trying to get their son to fall asleep. Driver was located and returned home.
- An aggressive dog charged a woman on the 500 block of FIrst Street SW.
March 12
Someone took over a person's Facebook and Apple accounts. She wanted to get her accounts back and press charges. She was advised to keep working with Apple and Facebook on the matter and watch her banking accounts as well to avoid further issues of identity theft.
March 13
Caller heard what she believed were two gunshots around 2:05 a.m. near the 600 block of Third Street SW. Officer was unable to locate anything out of place.
March 14
- A vehicle was stopped for driving without lights after dark. Open containers were observed in the vehicle. Nothing else of interest was located. Driver was warned for driving without lights and open container. Driver showed no signs of being intoxicated.
- A female was seen inside the bank with a sign reading "help me." She had been cleaning and locked herself inside without her phone. A keyholder came and opened a door for her.