Wadena County Sheriff's Office



March 11

Staff reported a dog bite at a location near Old Wadena. Complainant was nipped by a dog she was training around 5 p.m.

Male party said he was grabbed and thrown against a wall at 5:07 p.m. A citation was issued for disorderly conduct.

Male party put his hand around females neck around 7 p.m.

March 14

Caller reported black smoke coming from behind a barn. The party by the fire had no burn permit was advised he must have a burn permit and was also reminded what can and cannot be burned.

Wadena Police

March 6

Caller wanted police to go to a home with garbage piled up to have it removed on Howard Ave.

March 10

Wife called police because she believed her husband fell asleep in the Walmart parking lot while trying to get their son to fall asleep. Driver was located and returned home.

An aggressive dog charged a woman on the 500 block of FIrst Street SW.

March 12

Someone took over a person's Facebook and Apple accounts. She wanted to get her accounts back and press charges. She was advised to keep working with Apple and Facebook on the matter and watch her banking accounts as well to avoid further issues of identity theft.

March 13

Caller heard what she believed were two gunshots around 2:05 a.m. near the 600 block of Third Street SW. Officer was unable to locate anything out of place.

March 14