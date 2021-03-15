Colby Thomas Knudson (25) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, March 4

Scott David Hardy (33) of Lake Elmo, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Thursday, March 11

Justin Daneil Seiser (31) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Seiser was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Myria Marie Ashman (25) of Wadena, was arrested for harboring/aiding a fugitive. Ashman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, March 12

Todd James Steward Jr (36) of Verndale, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Steward was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, March 13

Cody Roy McManigle (34) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Dylan Christopher Moothart (28) was arrested for domestic assault. Moothart was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 150 calls for service the past 2 weeks.