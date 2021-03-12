MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously agreed to a $27 million civil settlement with the family of George Floyd. It’s a record settlement amount for the city.

Floyd was killed on May 25 in south Minneapolis after being detained by Minneapolis police including one officer, Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s killing sparked protest and unrest in cities across the country.

About $500,000 of the settlement will go toward the community around 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis where Floyd died.

In a statement, Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, said the family was pleased to have the settlement question resolved. “While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all.”

Council members approved the settlement publicly following a closed meeting to discuss the matter.

"There is no amount of money that can replace a brother, a son, a nephew, a father, a loved one. But what we can do is continue to work towards justice and equity and equality in the city of Minneapolis,” said Andrea Jenkins, a Minneapolis City Council member.

Council President Lisa Bender echoed that sentiment. "Minneapolis has been fundamentally changed by this time of racial reckoning,” she said. The City Council, she added, was committed to working with the community leaders and Floyd’s family to “equitably reshape” Minneapolis.

Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in his killing. Chauvin is on trial in downtown Minneapolis on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Civil settlements with the families of people killed by Minneapolis police in the last two decades have totaled tens of millions of dollars, including a $20 million settlement in 2019 for the killing of Justine Ruszczyk, who was shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor after calling 911.

The Minneapolis City Council also voted Friday to move forward an amendment to the city's charter that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety.

Supporters say it would allow a broader approach to public safety in the city. But critics say it complicates the city's public safety structure and makes it less efficient.

The proposal now heads to the city's charter commission. Council members who support the amendment want to put the question on ballots in the November election.