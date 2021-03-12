MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Lisa Bender, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member Jeremiah Ellison will join George Floyd’s family and their attorneys for a news conference to announce details of a settlement in the civil lawsuit filed against the City and former MPD officers involved in Floyd’s death on Friday, March 12, at Minneapolis Convention Center.

The City has reached a settlement in the civil lawsuit filed by Floyd’s family against the City of Minneapolis. The City Council unanimously voted today to approve the settlement in an action that will be signed by Mayor Frey. The settlement is $27 million, which includes a $500,000 contribution from the George Floyd family to the community at 38th and Chicago.

