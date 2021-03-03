Paul Thomas Bright, 56, will live in the Bryant Avenue Southwest area. He most recently lived in Park Rapids following his release in May 2016.

Bright has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167. He engaged in sexual contact with an unknown adult female and held her against her will, according to a release from the Wadena Police Department. Contact included penetration. Bright entered her home without permission. Physical force, a weapon and restraints were used to gain compliance.

Bright has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, there are three level-three registered offenders living in Wadena: Terrance L. Lindmark, Christopher A. Sharp and Davis E. Whitaker. There are approximately 70 registered sex offenders in Wadena County that local law enforcement tracks and monitors.

In a news release, the Wadena Police Department shared about Bright's release to enhance public safety and protection. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness, the release states.

The Wadena Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.

The release shares that convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

The Wadena Police Department is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena Police Department may be reached at 218-631-7700. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.