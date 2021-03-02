Daniel Lee Hansen (60) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Hansen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Thomas Patrick Mount-Magnuson (21) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Mount-Magnuson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sherman Richard Peak (50) of Minneapolis, was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant. Peak was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Feb. 26

Randy Leonard Tellock (55) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Tellock was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Kevin Cody Harper (26) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.

The Wadena Police Department answered 80 calls for service this past week.