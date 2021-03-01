GROVE CITY, Minn. — A Hutchinson, Minn., man has been arrested in connection with a Friday night, Feb. 26, shooting death in Meeker County, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, a 23-year-old man is being held in the Meeker County Jail for first-degree assault pending formal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of Devon Remmel, 42, of rural Grove City.

According to investigators, Remmel was involved in a confrontation among multiple individuals at a residence where Remmel was shot and later died at the scene.

Remmel's death was ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

A search warrant was executed by law enforcement Sunday on the 700 block of Main Street in Hutchinson where the suspect was arrested.

The investigation is active and ongoing.