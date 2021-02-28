The names of the two people who died during a Saturday night shooting in near Nimrod, Minn., will be released once autopsies have been completed and families have been notified, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and is recovering at home. The deputy and the Sebeka police officer who was shot in a protective vest will also be identified once the BCA has completed initial interviews, according to a BCA news release Sunday evening.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office released information about the shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident started just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 when a deputy tried to stop a car at the intersection of Minnesota 227 and 205th Avenue for a traffic offense which has not yet been disclosed. The car continued down 205th Avenue and then stopped. The sheriff says a struggle began between the deputy and the driver.

Moments later, another motorist and a Sebeka police officer arrived and the sheriff said the struggle continued.

A short time later, at least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers. One of the officers returned fire. All four were struck by gunfire, according to the sheriff's office news release.

The injured Wadena County deputy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids and then transferred to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The Sebeka officer was struck in the vest and did not require medical treatment.

One of the two other people who were shot died at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena where they later died.

The BCA will determine whether the shooting was captured on dash cameras and body worn cameras.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for review.