The Wadena County sheriff says two people are dead, a deputy hospitalized and another police officer is OK after a bullet struck their vest during a shootout between Sebeka and Nimrod Saturday night.

The incident started just before 9 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car at the intersection of Minnesota 227 and 205th Avenue for a traffic offense which has not yet been disclosed. The car continued down 205th Avenue and then stopped. The sheriff says a struggle began between the deputy and the driver.

Moments later, another motorist and a Sebeka police officer arrived and the sheriff said the struggle continued.

A short time later, at least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers. One of the officers returned fire. All four were struck by gunfire, according to the sheriff's office news release.

The injured Wadena County deputy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids and then transferred to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious but not injuries. The Sebeka officer was struck in the vest and did not require medical treatment.

One of the two other people who were shot died at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena where they later died. None of those involved in the shooting have been named at this time.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents, and crime scene personnel remained on scene into the morning hours. The investigation is in its very early stages and more information will be available released by the BCA at a later date, according to the Sheriff's Office news release.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, but the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to stay away from the area.