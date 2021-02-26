DULUTH — Duluth police remain at the scene Friday, Feb. 26, of a standoff that began Thursday night and left a police K-9 dead.

At around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, officers responded to a residence on the 2300 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth on a domestic abuse report. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect, a man, had felony warrants and refused to surrender. K-9 Luna was sent in to apprehend the suspect, at which point he fired shots and hit the dog, a news release said.

K-9 Luna was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect and later died at the emergency veterinary clinic, according to the release.

Officers returned fire, retreated from the residence and set up a perimeter to contain the scene. Holes of unknown origin can be seen on the side of the house.

As of 12:30 p.m., the suspect had not been apprehended and the standoff was ongoing. Police have closed 24th Avenue West between Third and Fifth streets to traffic until further notice.

"We are still trying to get him to voluntarily surrender through the use of gas," Duluth Police Department spokesperson Ingrid Hornibrook said.

Hornibrook said neighbors surrounding the house were asked Thursday night to either evacuate their homes or remain in their basements until the situation was resolved.

According to Forum News Service reporter Andee Erickson, who's at the scene, a voice over a speaker could be heard around 9:30 a.m. saying: "David, it's time to come out and put the gun down. If you follow all instructions we can guarantee your safety."

The voice continued: "David, this is the sheriff's office. We are not leaving. You need to follow our instructions and put the gun down. Go to the door with your hands visible."

Soon after, a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office armed vehicle was seen launching smoke grenades into the house.

Hornibrook said the woman who was in the house at the time of the call escaped with the assistance of the police. She said they do not know whether the suspect is injured.

Multiple armed vehicles were on the scene Friday morning from the Superior Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The public is asked to remain away from the area as the situation is considered dangerous.

Officers mourn fallen K-9

Rest In Peace, K9 Luna



Our thoughts are with the @DuluthMNPolice and Officer Aaron Haller, after K9 Luna was shot and killed in the line of duty last night.



EOW 2/25/21 pic.twitter.com/5P6RFd7jJc — Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (@MNSheriffs) February 26, 2021

Luna's handler was Officer Aaron Haller. He acquired Luna after his first K-9 partner, Haas, was killed in a similar situation. Haller, a six-year veteran of the department, was injured in the January 2019 incident.

Luna, a Dutch shepherd, was 3 years old. She was the first female K-9 at the Duluth Police Department and was named after the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood.

"'Luna' was actually kind of dead set in stone to be the name of our next kid if we had a daughter," Haller said in June 2019 after he was assigned the dog. "As the process was kind of rolling along and it was looking more and more like Luna would be the dog we were going to end up with, my wife just basically said, 'Well, maybe Luna is the girl we were supposed to have.'"

When asked how Haller was doing, Hornibrook said the officers were banding together to support him.

"As much as people want to say these dogs are tools to aid public safety, they become family," she said.

As the news of Luna's death spread Friday morning, law enforcement agencies from all over the state began offering condolences via social media to the Duluth Police Department and Haller for their loss.

"Our hearts hurt beyond words as we grapple with the horrible news of the shooting death overnight of Duluth police K-9 Luna. We, like so many of you, are awaiting further details but recognize the need for patience as the standoff situation that led to her death is still an active one," the Northland K9 Foundation said in a Facebook post Friday morning.