FARGO — A fight at a Fargo, N.D., middle school could result in charges for eight students.

The fight broke out Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, 1601 13th Ave. S., the Fargo Police Department said. School staff members attempted to break up the fight. When a school resource officer stepped to help, he was assaulted by two juveniles, police said.

“All juveniles blatantly disregarded all verbal commands by the SRO and school staff to stop fighting,” Fargo Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker said in a statement to Forum News Service. “A total of eight juveniles have been referred to juvenile court for charges, including assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and simple assault.”

No one was injured, school and police spokespeople said.