FARGO — The 2017 murder of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind in Fargo will be the topic of a new episode of HLN series "Lies, Crimes & Video" that premieres this weekend.

The LaFontaine-Greywind case became internationally known when the pregnant 22-year-old disappeared from her Fargo apartment and the baby later turned up alive in a neighbor's apartment. Two people, Brooke Crews and William Hoehn, were sentenced for various charges related to the murder and kidnapping.

Cable channel HLN recently announced that "Lies, Crimes & Video" will air a new episode at 9 p.m. Central time Sunday, Feb. 28, called "Nightmare in Fargo." The profile of the LaFontaine-Greywind murder will include interviews with Sandie Salisbury, who discovered LaFontaine-Greywind's body, as well as Leah Viste, Ryan Younggren and Tanya Johnson Martinez, the three prosecutors who worked on the case.

The show, which is in its second season, bills itself as a "candid true crime docu-series" with episodes that "incorporate video evidence in criminal cases and shocking courtroom testimony."