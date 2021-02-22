FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has been charged in district court in connection with an Oct. 2 crash in downtown Fergus Falls, Minn., that killed two people.

Deputy Kelly Backman faces a gross misdemeanor charge of misconduct by a public officer/exceeding authority and one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

According to court papers, the event in October began when Backman and another deputy, Michael Wing, lured Cody Frietag

to a gas station in order to arrest the 31-year-old for outstanding warrants for domestic violence and drugs.

Frietag allegedly hit Wing's cruiser and fled, with both deputies giving chase in separate vehicles.

Wing's cruiser later broke down, leaving Backman the only deputy continuing the chase.

Court papers say Backman was still in pursuit when Frietag ignored a stop sign in downtown Fergus Falls and hit another car at high speed.

The crash killed 72-year-old Steve Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane.

The Sheriff's Office later stated that Wing was suspended for 24 hours for his role in the failed ruse that led to the crash and that he had violated the department's pursuit policy.

The charges against Backman were filed on Friday, Feb. 19, in the form of a summons to appear in court.

Frietag was also charged in Otter Tail County District Court in connection with the crash. He faces four felony counts, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.