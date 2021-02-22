Gary Leroy Norris (58) of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Norris was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Feb. 5

Victoria Renee Ann Avila (26) of Wadena, was arrested for driving after revocation. Avila was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, Feb. 15

Eugene Francis Schwab Jr. (28) of Staples, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Kelly Marie Nelson (42) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Patricia Lynn Mikel (38) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Kendrick Ryan Rawls (21) of West Fargo, ND, was stopped and arrested for driving while impaired. Rawls was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, Feb. 21

David LeRoy Henrichs (64) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Henrichs was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 138 calls for service the past two weeks.