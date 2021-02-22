ST. PAUL — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion dollar federal lawsuit against Minnesota entrepreneur Mike Lindell — as well as his bedding products company, MyPillow.

Lindell joins former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, Fox News and three of its hosts as defendants in facing suits from voting technology companies.

Dominion said in its suit it is seeking to clear its reputation in the wake of repeated accusations it was part of a secret campaign to steal votes from Donald Trump in November.

According to the complaint, Lindell, who founded the Chaska, Minn.-based MyPillow, knowingly participated in spreading disinformation that Dominion's voting systems stole the election in favor of President Joe Biden. The company calls this the "Big Lie."

The complaint also alleges that MyPillow ran ads targeted at people who believed the conspiracy theories about the election outcome in order to profit.

“Lindell knew there was no real ‘evidence’ supporting his claims. And he is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” says Dominion’s complaint, filed in federal District Court in Washington, D.C. “Bipartisan election officials, judges, 59 election security experts, Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump appointee Chris Krebs, Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Colorado’s former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams, and others have rebutted Lindell’s false claims about Dominion.”

In an interview with MPR News, Lindell denied profiting from his campaign, noting that multiple retailers have dropped his products and that threats against him and his family have forced him to leave Minnesota.

He also repeated his claims of election fraud, and referred to what he called a documentary web video laying out his case. He said that he welcomed Dominion’s lawsuit and the chance to make his own case in court.

”I'm just really happy today about Dominion because now it's so much easier, because the evidence will have to come out. My guess is they'll drop their lawsuit," he said.

Lindell also expressed his confidence that the ultimate outcome will be the nullification of the 2020 election, opening the door for the return of Trump.

“If the Supreme Court looks at this, which they will, it will be a 9-0 vote, going ‘Wow! This is 100% evidence.’ So they're probably going to have to pull it down,” Lindell said.

Social media giant Twitter suspended Lindell from its platform last month.

He previously used his verified account to spread debunked theories about the election and widespread voter fraud.

The account was "permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civil Integrity Policy," a Twitter spokesperson told NPR at the time. It was not clear which posts from Lindell led to his removal from the social media platform.