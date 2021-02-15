Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Feb. 4

Caller received a text message from Google asking if "this is his house." He thinks it's suspicious and would like to speak to an officer.

Feb. 5

Reporting party states she has identity theft as she received unemployment letters. An unemployment office and employer were looking into the matter.

Feb. 7

An officer stopped at a power pole sparking at the intersection of First Street NE and Aspen Ave. N. Officer remained there until Minnesota Power arrived.

Feb. 8

A husband and wife got into an argument and the husband was found sleeping in his vehicle at an access. A welfare check on the wife showed she was in good health and unharmed.

A street light was taken down on County Road 26. Unsure if someone took it down or hit it. It was partially in the roadway.

Officer tended to a report of a vehicle that went off the road and through a fence. There were four in the vehicle but none injured.

Feb. 9

Caller reported his dad was assaulted by his brother just after midnight. Both involved were intoxicated.

Wadena Fire Department assisted Verndale Fire Department with a locomotive fire at 11:06 p.m.

Feb. 10

Officers assisted Todd County with a house fire just before 11 p.m.

Wadena Police

Feb. 8

Report of a stolen silver Chevy truck with a yellow plow. Male party was confused.

A man used his credit card at the gas station and now there have been attempts to purchase items using his credit card number.

A woman received documents from the state of Minnesota that said she filed for unemployment benefits. She had not done so. Someone had tried to file unemployment using her information. An officer provided her with an identity theft packet.

Feb. 10

Child size ice skates were found at the SW skating park around Jan. 29. They are now at the Wadena Police Department.