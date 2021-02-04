OLIVIA, Minn. — The theft of more than 1,000 pills from a Renville County pharmacy has led to charges against a Freeborn County man.

Spencer Troy Sternhagen, 32, of Emmons, Minn., made a first appearance in Renville County District Court on charges of first-degree drug possession, second-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft.

His next court date is Feb. 24.

He was ordered held on bail of $100,000 for release with no conditions or $50,000 for release with conditions. He was released from jail in January.

In November 2020, a window was broken at the Thrifty White Pharmacy in Renville, and 1,079 dosage units of controlled substances were reported stolen.

On surveillance video, a man alleged to be Sternhagen was seen on video surveillance entering the pharmacy through a broken window. Video also showed him inside the store. He’s alleged to have taken the drugs, which included Adderall and hydrocodone.

Sternhagen and a woman had been seen on surveillance video earlier that night at Prairie’s Edge Casino near Granite Falls, Minn.

A January search of Sternhagen’s home found a backpack, Nike Jordan 23 shoes, jacket, facemask and gloves matching clothing seen on the surveillance video. The woman said she had seen him with a large pack of pills after their trip to Prairie’s Edge.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Sternhagen allegedly admitted to breaking into the pharmacy and taking a large quantity of prescription drugs, which he said were for personal use and to sell.

Renville is about 90 miles northwest of Mankato, Minn.