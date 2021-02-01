Nicholas Bryan Lund (20) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for exhibition driving.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Michael Shane Hurtig Jr (18) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Hurtig was transported to the Wadena

County Jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Kenny Lee Jones (56) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and disorderly conduct. Jones was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Corwin John Bartlett (31) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Bartlett was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Leah Marie Orner (33) was arrested on an Otter Tail County warrant.

Friday, Jan. 29

Jason James Johnson (34) of Detroit Lakes, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wadena Police Department answered 146 calls for service the past two weeks.