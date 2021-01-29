An Otter Tail County horse was found dead after a suspected shooting in a rural pasture near Erhard on Thursday, Jan. 28, a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

The owner of the horse, Ole Ard, 63, of Erhard, called the Sheriff on Thursday morning from the 30000 block of County Highway 43 between Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids about one of his horses being shot.

The horse was being kept in a pasture with other horses. The horse had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Ard told the Sheriff's Office that he thought the horse had been shot short before he reported the shooting at 11:44 a.m.

The case is under investigation. Any persons with information on the horse shooting are urged to contact the Sheriff's office at 218-988-8555.