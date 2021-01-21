According to court records, on Nov. 6, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Wadena County Human Services that Eckman had had anal intercourse with a child under the age of 6 in a broken-down camper at Eckman’s residence.

In a forensic interview, the child said that Eckman had done it on four different occasions, according to the criminal complaint. In a Dec. 20 phone call from the child’s parents, Eckman admitted to having anal intercourse with the child on two occasions, and said he “always felt really bad about it,” according to the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 12, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced him to 90 months in prison at St. Cloud. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine and $200 in court fees, and must register as a predatory offender.