Wadena County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 15
Reporting party said she can hear a lot of shooting outside at just before midnight. Officer responded and found a group of males shooting while at their hunting camp. They recently bought new guns and were excited to try them out. The officer advised them of more reasonable shooting hours during daylight. They agreed.
Jan. 16
- An unruly teenager at a basketball game was removed with the assistance of Sebeka Police Department.
- Caller reported his tenants have abandoned dogs in an apartment and have not been back for three days.
Jan. 20
- A caller complained that she believes her parents forged her signature and stole her stimulus money. When her mother was contacted she stated she had not received the check. The caller was advised to contact the IRS to check on the status of the check or cancel the check and have a new one issued. The mother advised that the daughter was just looking for meth money.
- Officers responded to a semi in the ditch. The driver, wife and children were transported to Staples as the wife was in need of medical help.
- Officers were involved in a narcotics investigation.