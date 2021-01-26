Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Jan. 15

Reporting party said she can hear a lot of shooting outside at just before midnight. Officer responded and found a group of males shooting while at their hunting camp. They recently bought new guns and were excited to try them out. The officer advised them of more reasonable shooting hours during daylight. They agreed.

Jan. 16

An unruly teenager at a basketball game was removed with the assistance of Sebeka Police Department.

Caller reported his tenants have abandoned dogs in an apartment and have not been back for three days.

Jan. 20