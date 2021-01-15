Ralph Edward Cloud Jr., 36, made his initial appearance Friday before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court, according to a release from United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.

According to the allegations in the indictment, on Sept. 12, on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, Cloud unlawfully killed an individual with malice aforethought — meaning Cloud possessed the state of mind necessary for common law murder, including the intent to kill, the intent to commit serious bodily injury, the intent to commit a felony or the exhibition of depraved indifference to human life. The distinction separates the crime from “premeditated” murder.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily A. Polachek and Deidre Y. Aanstad.