A Minnesota State Patrol trooper who pulled a pickup truck over for going over 95 mph near Fergus Falls on Jan. 10 discovered 67 guns and numerous pistol magazines, and the two Canadian men in the truck were wanted on murder and kidnapping charges, and were in the country illegally, according to the federal criminal complaint.

The two men, Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, and Muzamil Aden Addow, 29, are both charged with being unlawful aliens in possession of firearms. They are in federal custody and will make their initial appearances later this week in U.S. District Court, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, at about 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 10 near Fergus Falls, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper pulled over a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates that was traveling between 95-100 miles per hour, speeding past other cars eastbound on Interstate 94.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver provided an Ontario, Canada driver’s license with a false name. The front seat passenger provided a false Florida identification card. The driver was later identified as Addow and the passenger was later identified as Sitladeen.

After detecting the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and receiving suspicious and inconsistent statements from the two men (they denied the marijuana, but one didn’t know the name of the company he supposedly worked for, for example), the trooper searched the rented Siverado.

Addow had given him permission to search the vehicle, but not the bags and not the men personally. The trooper opened one of the duffle bags, saw 10-15 guns, and immediately called for backup. He had earlier told the two to stand 10-20 yards in front of the Silverado as he opened the door, and now he ordered them to put their hands on their heads.

Addow initially ignored him and turned away. He tried to make a call on his cell phone, and then appeared to make a brief call on his Apple watch, all while the trooper was ordering him to stop and put his hands in the air.

Other troopers arrived, and the two men were arrested and taken to the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls.

The pickup was searched and officers found 67 guns and numerous pistol magazines (one partially loaded with live rounds) in the four bags.

Law enforcement later discovered a provisional federal arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for Sitladeen, which was based on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first-degree homicide, fentanyl distribution, and possession of proceeds of crime.

Addow was also wanted on outstanding felony arrest warrants in Canada for firearms offenses and kidnapping.

Both men had entered the country illegally from Canada, according to an immigration investigation done Jan. 11 by the U.S. Border Patrol.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minnesota State Patrol.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samantha Bates and John Docherty.

The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.



