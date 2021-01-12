FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — An Otter Tail County man is accused of raping a toddler last week.

Jesse Lee Olson, 39, of Richville, appeared Monday, Jan. 11, on four felony charges of criminal sexual conduct — two each in the first and second degree. The most serious charge carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Olson raped a 3-year-old child on either Jan. 5 or 6.

After police collected evidence, Olson was located and booked Thursday into the Otter Tail County Jail, according to court documents.