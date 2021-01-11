GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is in custody after being accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in the lobby of the Grand Forks Police Department.

Leonel Enrique Trejo-Gonzalez, 28, is facing a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.

According to court documents, the female victim met Trejo-Gonzalez outside a restaurant while she was having a cigarette on Thursday, Jan. 7. Trejo-Gonzalez allegedly took her phone, which also contained her cash and credit cards.

She chased Trejo-Gonzalez and eventually caught up to him near the police department. She convinced him to enter the entryway, documents state.

Grand Forks Officer Hunter Nelson, who wrote the affidavit of probable cause, said that when he entered the police department lobby, he heard someone "shouting as if in distress." When he rounded the corner, he saw Trejo-Gonzalez sexually assaulting the victim in the police department entryway, according to documents.

Security footage at the police department appears to show Trejo-Gonzalez forcefully removing the victim's clothes and committing sexual acts while she attempted to fend him off and get away from him, documents state. Nelson and Officer Matthew Kipley pulled Trejo-Gonzalez off the woman.

Trejo-Gonzalez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on Feb. 10.