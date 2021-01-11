Officer used radar to detect a driver traveling at a speed of 97 mph in a 65 mph zone. Officer had the vehicle locked at 92 mph with radar. The vehicle was stopped and driver of the rental vehicle was cited.

A driver was given a warning for his speed. The driver was vulgar and hostile towards law enforcement. he indicated that he used to be a federal informant and "was screwed over so he dont (SIC) like LE (law enforcement) anymore." He was advised that he had three citations in the last year and that one more could suspend his driver's license. He agreed that he has a lead foot.

Jan. 5

A female driver was issued a warning for speed. The driver stated she received a ticket in Ottertail County for speeding two months ago. She stated her speed was off then too from what she was advised. She stated she was slower than what the officer said she was driving. Driver was warned on current proof of insurance and informed to get her vehicle checked if she thinks there is a problem.