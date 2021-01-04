MINNEAPOLIS — According to court documents filed Monday, Jan. 4, Minneapolis police suspected Dolal Idd had a high-capacity pistol and other guns and tried to arrest him before the fatal confrontation last week.

Police shot Idd, 23, Wednesday, Dec. 30, at a south Minneapolis gas station. His death — the first police killing in the city since George Floyd’s death in May — has led to protests and scrutiny over how authorities searched his parents’ home hours after Idd was killed.

A search warrant application made public Monday morning details what police say led them to try and apprehend Idd and reveals why law enforcement searched the Eden Prairie residence.

Minneapolis police say its Community Response Team was using a confidential informant to buy a high capacity pistol from Idd. And police said the informant told them Idd had additional firearms at his residence — the same address of his parents.

Police say when they tried to arrest Idd Wednesday, he fired first and officers killed Idd when they returned fire. A body-camera video clip released the next day appeared to show shards of glass shattering outward from the car Idd was driving.

According to the warrant application, BCA crime scene personnel saw a "black and silver handgun between suspect's body and the center console of the vehicle."

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies served the warrant at the Idd residence hours after the shooting on early Thursday morning, Dec. 31. According to the warrant, police felt it was necessary to search the house before Idd's family learned of the death and could move or destroy evidence. No weapons were found at the house.

Activists and family members have condemned the raid and have questioned why family members were notified of Idd’s death only after they were roused from their sleep and placed in zip-tie handcuffs.