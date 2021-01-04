Wednesday, Dec. 23
Dustin Michael Quinn Schlenker (31) of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of insurance after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Rebecca Lee Conn (22) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Bj Dean Englund (36) of Moorhead, was arrested on a Wadena county warrant. Englund was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Cedric Dwayne Thompson (28) of St Paul, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Dustin David Purdie (44) of Moorhead, was arrested on a Clay County warrant. Purdie was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Lori Jean Oberg (42) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.
Ruben Rendon (46) of Wadena, was arrested on an Otter Tail County warrant.
Friday, Jan. 1
Silver Marie Dorr (31) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Dorr was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
The Wadena Police Department answered 153 calls for service the past 2 weeks.