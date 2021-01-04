Dustin Michael Quinn Schlenker (31) of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of insurance after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Rebecca Lee Conn (22) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Bj Dean Englund (36) of Moorhead, was arrested on a Wadena county warrant. Englund was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cedric Dwayne Thompson (28) of St Paul, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Dustin David Purdie (44) of Moorhead, was arrested on a Clay County warrant. Purdie was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Lori Jean Oberg (42) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

Ruben Rendon (46) of Wadena, was arrested on an Otter Tail County warrant.

Friday, Jan. 1

Silver Marie Dorr (31) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Dorr was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 153 calls for service the past 2 weeks.