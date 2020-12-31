Wadena County Sheriff

Dec. 26

Caller said he received a check from a man who said he won a big prize and he is to cash the check. The man was going to then come by later to collect the cash and bring him his prize. The caller believed it was a scam and wanted an officer to help catch the individual. An officer met with the caller, took a photo of the check and met with the suspect. He planed to follow up with the bank regarding the personal check.

A female caller reported she was getting beat up by her boyfriend. AN officer responded and took one male into custody by request of Winona County probation.

Dec. 27

Reporting party states a couple guys came after him with baseball bats at a friends house. He did not know the address and was unable to provide much information.

Dec. 28

A party reported they were scammed out of money when they sent payment for a puppy on Craig's List.

Party reported theft by a fraudulently signed check to Big Lake Police Department, but the location of the theft was in Wadena County. An ex-husband living in Wadena County cashed the check worth $1,075 that was addressed to the reporting party.

Caller reported his furnace stopped working. He was told to call a furnace repair person. The complainant stated that, "maybe he will just die."